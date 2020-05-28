Body



Mrs. Mary Helen Jones, age 85, of McDonough, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, loving wife to the late Ray Jones.

She was born in Hartwell, Ga., to the late William and Jewel Smith. Mary graduated from Hartwell High School. She enjoyed planning trips, reading, and traveling. She loved being with her family and friends, and would often say, "I am the happiest when surrounded by my precious family and good friends!"

Mrs. Jones is survived by her children: Beth Jones of Locust Grove, Yvonne Cowin of Newnan, William (Jane) Jones of McDonough, Timothy (Angel) Jones of Locust Grove, Melanie (Paul) Zihlmann of Newnan, and Kimberly Diane (Patrick) Whitley of Washington State; grandchildren: Tim (Nicole) Jones, Brad (Melanie) Zihlmann, Katie O'Brien, Bryan Jones, Dale Bryant, Jeramey Jones, Heather Jones, Aaron (Megan) Jones, Kenneth Bryant, and Casie (Brandon) McDowell; great-grandchildren: Taylor Ray, Karrah, Tyler, Conner, Taylor, Jennifer, Harley, Mila, Skyla, Keatyn, Logan, M.J., Avalyn, Lucian, Leighton, Grayson, and Maggie; siblings: Robert Smith and Elton Smith. She was predeceased by her son: Alan Jones; and granddaughter: Tiffany Bryant.

A private funeral service was held at Haisten Funeral Home on Sunday, May 24, with Dr. Doug Gilreath officiating. Burial followed at Eastlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners, St. Jude Hospital, or Children's Health Care of Atlanta. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.