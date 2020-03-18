Martha Nelson

Body



Martha Maree Agnew Nelson passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020. Maree was born in Hart County, Ga., on March 22, 1930 to the late Waco and Maggie Jordan. Maree was the oldest of five children on the family farm in Hart County. After high school, Maree continued her education at Anderson Memorial becoming a Registered Nurse in 1952. Maree met her future husband, Ray, while she was a student nurse in Anderson, S.C. They were introduced on a blind date just one day before he left for Korea. While Ray served in active duty in Korea, they wrote to each other on a regular basis. Upon Ray's return, their courtship continued and they soon married. During the next few years, Maree pursued her nursing career while raising five children.

Always the caregiver, Maree had the opportunity to serve many during her career. She served as an operating room nurse, floor nurse, and medical supply coordinator before joining the Walton County Health Department. While at WCHD, Maree touched the lives of many in the Monroe community.

On the home front, Maree was actively involved with her family, church and friends. Make no mistake about it, Maree was always a busy lady. Affectionately known as "Madge" to many, she cared for her family with grace. Maree made a point to be at all of her children's activities, from piano recitals to sporting events, she was there. Most importantly, Maree made sure that her children grew up in the church and nurtured their spiritual growth.

Maree was actively involved in many areas of ministry at First United Methodist Church in Monroe. When the doors were open, Maree was there. Ray frequently referred to Maree as the busy church mouse. As chairperson of the Altar Guild, she followed in her mother's footsteps including her children in the work. Maree served as Sunday school teacher and superintendent, UMW president, and Altar Guild member among many other committees during the years.

After retirement, Maree and Ray enjoyed a great deal of travel both international and domestic. Maree continued many hobbies including sewing, gardening, and reading the newspaper. Maree was always willing to try many forms of arts and crafts never wanting to be idle.

Maree's pride and joy was her family. She was a devoted wife who was always thankful for her family. Maree had a special bond with each of her children, providing a great deal of support and encouragement. Even during her declining health, Maree enjoyed time spent with family and friends.

Maree is survived by her children, Don and Becky Nelson, Susan Nelson, Ann and Ben Doster, Bob Nelson and John Benthal, and Nancy Nelson, grandchildren Alia Nelson, Benton Doster, Ella Doster, and Maggie Doster; brother, Gerald Agnew and several nieces and nephews.

For those desiring please consider, donations may be made to FUMC Altar Guild or FISH Medical.