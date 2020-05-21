Martha Dickerson

Body



Martha Frances Moore Dickerson, 89, of Easley, S.C., beloved wife of Neal Lafayett Dickerson, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 10, 2020.

Martha attended Piedmont College in Demorest, Ga., and later obtained her Masters degree in Education from Western Carolina University. Martha was a dedicated elementary and middle school teacher for many years, and continued to correspond with some of her former students until her death. She loved cooking for her family, gardening and flowers; especially her azaleas, irises and stargazer lilies. In her quiet time, she enjoyed playing Sudoku and reading novels. One of her favorite activities was playing board games and putting together puzzles with her grandchildren.

Martha always had a pleasant demeanor, greeted everyone with a smile and went out of her way to make someone else's day a little brighter by stopping to chat or sending a card when she couldn't visit in person.

Martha is survived by Neal, her husband of 65 years, her sons, William Neal "Bill" Dickerson (Toni) of Dalton, Ga.; Joel Dickerson of Athens, Ga.; a daughter, Kathy Hobgood (Mike Bass) of Easley, S.C.; grandchildren: Michael Dickerson, Korey Dickerson, Kyle Dickerson and Joel Hobgood (Rebecca); and her brother, Olin Joel Moore (Lucy) of Dewy Rose, Ga.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Head of Tennessee Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will follow after the service.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Head of Tennessee Baptist Church, 895 Franklin St, Dillard, GA 30537.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley, S.C.