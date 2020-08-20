Body

Martha Byrum

Mrs. Martha Ruth Sanders Byrum, 75, of Highland Ave., Hartwell, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at her home.

Born on July 4, 1945 in Hartwell, she was the daughter of the late Susie Rice Sanders. Mrs. Byrum was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her husband, Sgt. Major Harvey Byrum, U.S. Army Retired; and two sisters: Linda Baker of Pendleton, S.C. and Diane Holland of Hartwell. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Randy Byrum.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell with the Rev. Ken Brewer officiating. Burial will be at the Nancy Hart Memorial Park.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.