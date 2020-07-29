Body

Mark Dean

Mark Wayne Dean, age 60, of 8215 Highway 17, Bowersville, Ga., passed at his home on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

He was born February 14, 1960 in Seneca, S.C. to the late Pete and Ruth Brown Dean. He was a truck driver in the construction industry and employed by Harbin Lumber Company and was a member of Bowersville Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Jan Crunkleton Dean; children: Kendall Dean of Bowersville, Leah Dean of Royston, Ga., Krista Dean Fulgum (Cale) of Belvidere, N.C., Michael Dean of Corvallis, Ore., and Mary Beth Dean of Royston, Ga.; grandchildren; Taylor Dean, Kinsley Grace Fulgum, and Cassidy Hope Fulgum. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family of Mark Dean will be holding a private memorial gathering. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coile and Hall Funeral Directors to help with funeral expense.

The family has chosen the Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, 333 E. Johnson Street, Hartwell, GA 30643 to assist them.

