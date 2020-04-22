Marjorie Ammons

Body



Marjorie Cook Ammons, 99, of Fairview Avenue in Hartwell, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday afternoon, April 14, 2020 at Hart Care Center.

She was born in Hart County on July 5, 1920, to the late Orr and Bert Cook. She was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church. She received her masters degree from the University of Georgia, having taught school for 40 years, most of which was in Hart County. Marjorie was a member of Hart County Retired Educators, Chi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, A Real Daughter of United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC), Pine Tree Garden Club and Bio Homemakers Club.

She is survived by her sister, Sara Higginbotham of Anderson, S.C.; sister-in-law, Myra Cook and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, J.B. Ammons; brothers: Doug, Scuddy, Jimmy and Jody Cook, sister-in laws, Jackie Cook Shaw, Aldeen Cook Baker and Barbara Cook Jordan.

Graveside services were held at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 16, from Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Michelle May and Rev. Doug Brown officiating. Memorials may be made in her memory to Bethesda UMC Building Fund, 433 Bethesda Church Road, Hartwell, GA 30643.

Coile and Hall Funeral Directors and Cremations, 333 E. Johnson St., Hartwell was in charge.

An online guest registry is available by visiting www.coileandhallfd.com