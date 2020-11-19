Body

Marilyn Jeanette Powell

Mrs. Marilyn Jeanette Wheeler Powell, 85, of Hartwell, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Walden's Cove Personal Care Home in Jefferson, Ga.

Born on December 9, 1934 in Maysville, Ga., she was the daughter of the late James Christian Wheeler and Vera Vinson Perry Wheeler. Mrs. Powell was a graduate of Maysville High School and attended Piedmont College. Mrs. Powell made a career working for the Federal Government in our nation's capital before retiring as a Division Chief of Records Management. She chose to retire in Hartwell, Ga., the birthplace of her husband, of 60 years, Robert Harold Powell, whom preceded her in death six and a half years ago.

She is survived by two daughters: Melanie Getman of Hartwell and Melissa Powell Weill of Morehead, Ky.; one brother: Charles Wesley Wheeler of Nicholson, Ga.; one sister, Barbara McDonald of Malvern, Pa.; seven grandchildren: Cheryl Craft of Hartwell, Julie Getman of Bethlehem, Ga., Pamela Getman of Statham, Ga., Lily Letnick of Centreville, Va., Daisy Weill of Washington, D.C., Rose Sullivan of Boston, Mass., Jason Kelley of Hartwell; and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 14, at Wheeler Family Cemetery located on Wheeler Cemetery Road, Maysville, Ga.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.