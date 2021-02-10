Body

Marian Sanders

Marian Chatham Sanders, age 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 5, 2021, at Hartwell Health and Rehab.

Mrs. Sanders was born July 20, 1931 in Carnesville, to the late Morris Chatham and Lucille Bailey Chatham. She was of the Christian Faith, a former City Council Member of Hartwell, and served for several years on the Zoning Board. She was also a former clerk for the Hart County Tax Commissioner and worked at Hart EMC in her younger years. Mrs. Sanders also volunteered at the Hart County Clothes Closet and was a member of the Red Hat Club.

She is survived by her children: Greg (Terri) Sanders of Hartwell and Mark (Amy) Sanders of Superior Township, Mich.; three grandchildren: Knox, Reid and Sullivan and three siblings: Diane (Jimmy) Wilson, Cathy (Wayne) Alewine and George (Marcia) Chatham. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cleo Broughton Sanders, and siblings: Jimmy Chatham, Mary Etta Chatham, Eula Mae (Jimmy) Adams, Emma Christian, Stewart Chatham, Bill Chatham and Cumei Hart.

Mrs. Sanders lead a full and faithful life and passionately served the Lord. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a devoted wife and caring mother. She always had time to help others in the community and often did so silently when someone needed a helping hand. As the oldest sibling in the family, she was a true sister and was never too busy to help carry her siblings' burdens and those of the extended family as her own. She loved her three grandchildren and held that special place in her heart reserved only for Knox, Reid and Sulli. "Meme" will always be missed dearly on this earth but we know and have faith she is in a better place with the Lord and Broughton (Dad).

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 9, in the chapel of the Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, with Pastor Wayne Durden of Lawrenceville, prior minister of Mt. Olivet Church of God, officiating the service. Burial followed in the Nancy Hart Memorial Park.

Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, 333 E Johnson Street, Hartwell was in charge of arrangements.

Condolences and words of comfort may be left by visiting www.coileandhallfd.com.