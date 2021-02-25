Body

Marian Payne

Marian Hill Payne, 82, of Hartwell, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 at her home.

Born on August 18, 1938 in Hart County, she was the daughter of the late Walter Lee Hill and Beatrice Bailey Hill. Mrs. Payne formerly worked at Dunlop Sports and was a retired CNA for Heritage Inn (Hartwell Healthcare). She was a member of the Cross Roads Baptist Church where she was a former choir member, and was the Pre-school II teacher for more than 30 years.

Survivors include two brothers, William Hill and Marvin Hill (Martha Jean) both of Hartwell; a sister, Faye Gray Page (Will) of Carnesville; a sister-in-law, Ruth Hill of Hartwell and several nieces and nephews, who she cared for like her own children. Mrs. Payne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo H Payne; five brothers: Larry Hill, Ray Hill, Ank Hill, Berry Hill and Howard Hill and a sister-in-law, Bonnie M. Hill.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 21, in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell with the Rev. Edgar Boles and Rev. Sean Payne officiating. Burial was in the Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Cross Roads Baptist Church, 3636 Lavonia Hwy., Hartwell, GA 30643.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com