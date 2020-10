Body

Margaret H. Burton, 84, of Elberton, died Oct. 10, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at White’s Chapel CME Church, Elberton. Social distance and facemasks are required to attend the service. For live streaming of the service, please visit the Mack’s Funeral Home & Cremation Service Facebook group page. Mack’s Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elberton Chapel is in charge of arrangements.