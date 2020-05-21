Margaret Beasley

Body



Margaret Ann Osteen Beasley, 95 years old, a long-term resident of Columbus, Athens, and Hartwell, all in Georgia; in various cities of South Carolina; and later at the Methodist Oaks Retirement, Orangeburg, South Carolina and Covenant Woods Retirement Community, Columbus, Georgia went to her heavenly home on May 18, 2020.

She was a caring, compassionate daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend whose life reflected the love of Christ by her acts of kindness.

Mrs. Beasley was born November 1, 1924 in Columbus, Georgia, the daughter of the late Frederick Stovall Osteen and Mamie Ophelia Cornett Osteen. She received her early education at Jordan High School, where she was a cheerleader and Senior Class Prophesy writer. She was a graduate of Columbus Business School and was associated with Fourth National Bank and First National Bank of Columbus, Georgia and Athens, Georgia, respectively.

She married her high school sweetheart, the late Simmie Douglas Beasley (2010); they were truly blessed by having sixty-nine years together. Pre-deceasing Mrs. Beasley was a daughter, Barbara Ann Beasley Butler (1998), two sisters, Mamie Osteen White McQuiston (1997) and Rhunette O. Gilbert (2015).

Mrs. Beasley was baptized at an early age by Dr. Frederick S. Porter, First Baptist Church of Columbus; was a devout Christian, serving in many church responsibilities, both local, associational, and state level in churches of Georgia and South Carolina. She worked diligently, keeping Phil. 4:13 near to her heart, "I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me."

She served in various levels of responsibility in the states of Georgia and South Carolina, serving within the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Colonial Dames, various Chapters.....in addition to service in Garden Clubs, Women's Clubs, Historical/Preservation Societies, Genealogical Societies and Book Clubs. Her service extended, as well, to that of being a Docent, Pink Lady, and PTA officer. In 1997, she completed a two-year research project, receiving a first place national award from the National Society Daughters of Colonial Wars, establishing a South Carolina Historical Marker and Historical Parlor, featuring the Elms Plantation during the Colonial Era at "The Elms of Charleston, South Carolina." She authored the book, "History of the Elms Plantation" and was contributing writer in the book, "History of Hart County, Georgia."

Surviving is her son, Ronald Douglas Beasley, of Walterboro, South Carolina, Veterans Victory House (wife Beth Cummings Beasley, Columbia, South Carolina); grandchildren: Elizabeth Ann Butler, Phenix City, Alabama; Kurt Douglas Butler (wife, Dawn Murphy Butler) Baker, Florida; Martha Elizabeth Beasley Stullenbarger (husband Shawn Stullenbarger) Charleston, South Carolina; Jack Douglas Beasley (wife, Adrianne Lawson Beasley) Columbia, South Carolina; great grandchildren: Alexandra Butler, Logan Stullenbarger, Martha Emmie Stullenbarger, Connor Jackson Beasley, Kip Emerson Beasley; nephew, Jim White (wife, Ann H. White) Columbus, Georgia; great nephews: Jay White and Rob White and families, Atlanta, Georgia; nephew, Rusty Gilbert (wife, Cookie Gilbert), great nephew, Grant Gilbert, Columbus, Georgia; nephew, Richard Gilbert, Phenix City, Alabama; niece, Lisa Gilbert Wahl (husband, Walter), Pinehurst, N.C. 28374-6819; great niece, Sarah Wahl; and great nephew, Jack Wahl of North Carolina.

The family extends its' grateful appreciation to Sarah Teel, Barbara Dowdell, Hazel Granison, Mattie Wardlaw, Mamie Willis, Sharron Duke, Debbie Johnson, Nora Sims, Tunisha Bowman, Linda Baldwin, and Pat Mason for their care and support.

A private interment will be held at Park Hill Cemetery, Macon Road, Columbus, Georgia.

Condolences may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Beasley family. Striffler-Hamby Funeral Home assisted the family.