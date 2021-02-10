Body

Lucy Houck

Lucy Adams Houck, age 81, of Clayton, Ga., passed away on February 7, 2021, at her home in Clayton with her family by her side.

Lucy was born in Hartwell, Ga., to the late Arthur Adams and the late Lena Hill Adams on August 19, 1939. She, along with her husband owned and operated Houck's Grocery in the Warwoman Community for nearly 20 years. She was a member of Antioch Methodist Church where she served as the treasurer for many years. Lucy loved to cook and was a great seamstress. Lucy loved cooking big meals for her family, and always made sure everyone had their favorite dessert. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, William Adams; sisters, Ruth Allen and Lois Peppers; and two half-sisters, Grace Greenway and Annie Bell Adams.

She is survived by her loving husband for 56 years, Hubert Houck of Clayton who always took special care of her; her son, Greg Houck; a daughter, Carla Houck Matheson (Noel) all of Clayton; a sister, Mary Mason of Flowery Branch; and two grandchildren that she adored, Trey Matheson and Tessa Matheson of Clayton.

Her family had a graveside service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Antioch Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Lee Krivsky officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Antioch Methodist Church in memory of Lucy Houck.

Beck Funeral Home in Clayton was in charge of arrangements.