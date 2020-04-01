Lucille Kesler

Body



Jeanette Lucille Gulley Kesler, 80, formerly of Jim Gulley Road, Hartwell, passed away at Hart Care Center on Friday, March 27, 2020, after years of declining health.

Born on May 21, 1939 in Hart County, Ga., to the late Jim and Cora Ashworth Gulley, she was a retired machine operator at Tenneco, a former Hart County School System bus driver and a life-long member of Sardis Baptist Church.

She is survived by her three sons and their families: Henry and Laura and their children: Noah and Sarah; Robert and Cristal and their children: Emilee, Elizabeth Hulme (Joe) and Owen and David and Chastity and their children: Clay and Riley all of Hartwell. She is also survived by her first great-grandchild to arrive in August. Additional survivors include her sister: Corrine Adams and her husband, Kenton of Hartwell; a cousin who was like a sister, Susie Yeargin of Starr, S.C., as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their children.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Jim Gulley, Bob Gulley, Pat Brown, Sadie Kay and her precious daughter, Kimberly Kay, who always had a very special place in Lucille's heart.

Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks.

Lucille will lie in state at the Strickland Funeral of Hartwell from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for anyone to come by and pay their respects. Also anyone can leave their condolences and best wishes on Lucille's Tribute page by going to www.stricklandfh.com.

A family graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at the Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. John Silver officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sardis Baptist Church, 4359 Anderson Hwy., Hartwell GA 30643 or to the charity of one's choice.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hart Care Center for the care and support given to Lucille over the past several years and especially during the last few days they had her.

