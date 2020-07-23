Body

Louise Hudgens

Mrs. Louise McLane Hudgens, 92, formerly of Brown Street, Hartwell, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at Hart Care Center.

Born on September 10, 1927 in Hartwell, she was the daughter of the late Columbus River McLane and Rosa Lee Isom McLane. Mrs. Hudgens retired from Hartwell Garment Co. as a seamstress and was of the Presbyterian faith.

Survivors include a brother, Larry McLane (Linda) of Hartwell; a niece raised in the home, Pam M. Bowers and several other nieces and nephews. Mrs. Hudgens was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Mack A. Hudgens; a brother, Ralph McLane and two sisters: Mary Ann Weaver and Inez McLane.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at the Nancy Hart Memorial Park with the Rev. Johnny Stowe and Mr. Fred Greenway officiating.

Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346.

