Lottie Gaines

Body

Lottie Hartwell Gaines

Lottie Hartwell Gaines was born on March 24, 1935. The 10th child and youngest daughter of the "Hartwell Ten" to the late Robert and Lottie Hartwell, of East Hampton, N.Y. She was raised in East Hampton, where she graduated from East Hampton High School in 1953.

Lottie was joined in holy matrimony to David Gaines Sr. on January 22, 1956 in East Hampton. They later moved to Brooklyn, N.Y. To this union they were blessed with five wonderful sons. She was a loving mother and devoted wife for 65 beautiful years.

After leaving New York, she lived in Newark, N.J., East Orange, N.J. and finally established home in Montclair, N.J. in the late 1970's. During this time she was able to touch the lives of many children and families, while working for the Montclair Board of Education. She not only touch the lives of the children and families she worked with, she was a mother to many nieces, nephews, daughters-in-laws, and her and son's friends. Lottie retired from the Montclair Board of Education. She was a longtime member of Bright Hope Baptist Church.

Lottie enjoyed walking, shopping, and taking trips to get homemade ice cream at Applegate Farm in Montclair, N.J. She especially loved talking about and being a part of her families Annual Hartwell Beach Party in East Hampton. She is known by her family and community for her vibrant smile, unique laugh, kindness, and genuine love for people.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lottie Hartwell; son, David Gaines Jr., sisters: Thelma Thomas, Lucy West, Ruth Smart, Stella Jeffries, Helen Hayes, Bertha Hopson and brothers: Robert Hartwell, William Hartwell, and Richard Hartwell.

Loved ones left to cherish her memories are her husband, David Gaines Sr.; four sons: Michael (Julia) Gaines of East Orange, N.J., Gregory (Deborah) Gaines of Forestville, Md., Gary (Lisa) Gaines of Glassboro, N.J., Terence (Monique) Gaines of Fayetteville, N.C.; brother-in-laws, William Hopson of East Hampton, Florence Gaines Jr. of Hartwell; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and an abundance of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.