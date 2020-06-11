Body

Loretta Dove

Edith Loretta Driver Dove, 83, of Royston, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Brown Health and Rehabilitation Center in Royston, Ga.

Ms. Dove was born in Elberton, Ga., on July 25, 1936, daughter of the late Audrey Driver and the late Pernie Maxwell Driver. She was a seamstress having worked at Oxford Manufacturing and attended Unity Baptist Church in Royston.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Driver.

Survivors include her daughters, Kathy (Joel) Carey of Dewy Rose, Ga. and Jowina (Michael) Dove of Royston; brothers, Laland Driver of Gainesville, Ga. and Julian (Jackie) Driver of Dewy Rose; sister, Mary Ann (Jamie) Black of Ruckersville, Ga.; grandchildren, Leanne (Jay) Phelps and Joshua (Jenny) Woody; and great-grandchildren, Dorian Pulliam, Jada Phelps, Jayme Phelps, Jocelyn Woody and Jyles Woody.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, in the Unity Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Roger Elrod and Rev. Willard Crider officiating.

Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the Gideons International.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.