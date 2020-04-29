Loretha Hill

Body



Loretha Baker Hill, 84, of Hartwell, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at her son's home.

Born on October 20, 1935 in Hartwell GA, she was the daughter of the late Reba "R.N." Baker and Ola White Baker. Mrs. Hill was owner/operator of Hartwell Decorating and a member of the Reed Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, Mitch Vassar (Dana) of Hartwell; a brother, Rayford Baker of Hartwell; four grandchildren: Chad Vassar, Angel Amato (Jeff), Christy Mullen (Jordan) and Mitch Vassar Jr.; five great-grandchildren: Caeley, Ainsley, Lorissa, Abby and Lily also survive. Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene "Gene" Hill; a son, Mike Vassar and a sister, Edna Forsyth.

Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 27, at the Reed Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Eric Boyd officiating. Memorials may be made to the church of one's choice.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com