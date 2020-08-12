Body

Logan Brown

Logan Andrew Brown, age 23, of Hartwell, Ga. passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home.

He was born August 6, 1997 in Demorest, Ga. to Pete Brown and Sandra Hemphill Brown. Logan worked as a machinist in the metal fabrication industry. He graduated from Hart Co. High School and was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Toccoa, Ga.

Logan is survived by his parents, siblings; Lesley (Darren) Todd of Augusta, Ga., Katelyn (Lukas) Wilhite of Hartwell, Ga., and Chandler Brown of Hartwell; maternal grandmother, Sara Watkins Hemphill; paternal grandmother Lona Rooks Brown and girlfriend, Abby Cleveland of Hartwell; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Roger Hemphill and paternal grandfather Ellis Brown.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Toccoa, Ga. The Rev. Andy Childs and Mr. Slate Bauknight officiated. Burial followed at Stephens Memorial Gardens.

The Brown family has entrusted the Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell to arrange and conduct all services

Words of love and condolence may be left for the Brown family by visiting www.coileandhallfd.com.