Liggy Hart

Elizabeth "Liggy" Powell Bryant Hart, 89, of Royston, Ga., passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Hartwell Health and Rehab.

Mrs. Hart was born in Hartwell, Ga., on Oct. 20, 1930, the daughter of the late Cleo Powell and the late Mae Hubbard Powell. She was a homemaker and member of the Royston Baptist Church. Mrs. Hart was also a member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary and a cast member of the "Land of Spirit" plays.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Bryant and Joe Hart; brothers, Eugene "Bud" Powell; and sisters, Hazel Mackey, Hermie Crump and Doris Weaver.

Survivors include her sons, Phil Bryant of Royston, Joe (Vicki) Bryant of Franklin Springs, Ga. and Bo (Lisa) Bryant of Elberton, Ga.; daughters, Barbara Bryant Wilson and Kathy Bryant both of Hartwell; sister, Margaret Frye of Hartwell; grandchildren, Amanda (Kevin) Morris, Josh (Lora) Bryant, Chad Bryant, Nicole Bryant, Carson (Nikki) Kimsey; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, in the Royston Baptist Church, with Dr. Danny Barton officiating.

The family will receive friends at Royston Baptist Church from 1 p.m. until funeral hour on Thursday afternoon. The family is at their respective homes.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.