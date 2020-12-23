Body

Larry Ray

Larry Wayne Ray, 68, of Hartwell, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his home.

Born on January 25, 1952 in Elberton, he was the son of the late Fed Ray Sr and Frances Guest Ray. Mr. Ray retired from Humana Insurance Company, as an insurance agent and was a member of the Abundant Life Baptist Church.

Survivors include his son, Justin Ray (Peyton) of Lavonia; his daughter, Christy McCurry (Mike) of Toccoa; one brother, Darryl Ray of Atlanta; one sister, Patsy Dickerson of Atlanta and one grandchild, Elijah McCurry. Mr. Ray was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Fed Ray Jr.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 20, in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell with the Rev. Ken Brewer officiating. Burial was in the New Town Baptist Church, Carlton.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.