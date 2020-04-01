Larry McGalliard

Body



Larry Steve Alexander McGalliard, age 53, of Watkinsville, Ga., passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, after an extended illness.

He was the beloved husband of Gwenda Francine Alexander, of 31 years, son of Carolyn McGalliard and James Austin McGalliard, brother of James Michael McGalliard, brother-in-law of Misty McGalliard, uncle of Austin McGalliard and Alaina McGalliard, first cousin of Sidney Cheatham, and brother-in-law of Robert Lovan. A native son of Athens, Ga., he was born in Athens-Clarke County on November 14, 1966.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Belle Warren Cheatham (Momo), his grandfather, Elma Thomas Cheatham (Pa), and uncle, Donald Ray Cheatham (Meathead). Steve was affectionately known as Pooh Bear by many family and friends.

Steve was employed as a Senior Product Manager at Eckler's Industries. He attended Athens Christian School and was a 1985 graduate of Oconee County High School. During his formative years he attended Mars Hill Baptist Church, Watkinsville, with his grandparents. He was a lifelong percussionist and during his musical career he was a member of many local bands including, The Lemmings, Sounds of Motown, Sally and the Six Grand, and studio percussion for various other local artists. His other interests included racing with his uncle Ray at Athens Speedway, dirt track, vintage car restoration, watching NASCAR and college football, reading and journaling. He enjoyed nine or 18 holes with his family and friends until his health prevented him from further participating in this activity. He enjoyed Native American genealogy, antiquing on the weekends with his wife and visiting the North Georgia mountains and other scenic areas.

A memorial service honoring his memory is planned in the near future and an announcement will be made later due to COVID19 concerns. Those desiring to make contributions in Steve's memory may send them to Nuci's Space-Musicians Resource Center, Athens, Georgia and/or the Athens Humane Society.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.

