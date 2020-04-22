Body



William Larry Lawrence, 75, of Crumps Road, Hartwell, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home.

Born on April 30, 1944 in Hartwell, he was the son of the late William Alfred Lawrence and Essie Louise Hendrick Lawrence. He was a retired machine operator for Monroe-Tenneco and a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Sanders Lawrence; his daughter, Sharon Peace (David) of Hartwell; two brothers: Roger Lawrence of Toccoa and Richard Lawrence of Hartwell; three sisters: Katherine Walters of Hartwell, Darlene Laverette of Lexington, and Charlotte Bartlett of Hartwell; two grandchildren: Alicia Mewborn (Dusty) and Ryan Peace (Erica); and six great-grandchildren: Alexis Byers, Macie Byers, Kendall Mewborn, Cole Mewborn, Auri Peace, Urijah Peace. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Fannie Sue Brown Lawrence; his son, Travis Lawrence; and step-son, Adam Sanders.

Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 20, in the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Cemetery with Mr. Fred Greenway and Rev. Cory Pulliam officiating.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com