Larry Dodgens

Larry Manning Dodgens, 66, of Hartwell, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at AnMed Hospital in Anderson, S.C. after a brief battle with COVID-19.

Larry was born November 11, 1953 to Christine Dodgens and Wyatt Dodgens. Larry was a graduate of Wade Hampton High School in Greenville, South Carolina and attended North Greenville College on a basketball scholarship. He went on to have a successful career in sales with Caskie and Henley paper companies before transitioning to advertising sales with WNEG-TV in Toccoa, Ga.

Larry was a wonderful and loving father and proud grandpa who was most at home enjoying the great outdoors. He loved music, especially rock 'n roll, and he LOVED to play the guitar. He never met a stranger, and to know him was to love him. He was truly a gentle giant with a soft heart and a kind disposition. With his passing, the world has lost a true Southern gentleman, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Larry was a member of Oak Bower Baptist Church in Hartwell, where he helped with AWANAS and was a Sunday School teacher. Larry was proud to be a member of the Masonic Temple of Hartwell, as well as the Eastern Star Grand Chapter of Georgia.

Larry is survived by his beloved daughter, Kerri Dodgens; son-in-law, David Irelan; and granddaughter, Wyatt Sierra Dodgens Irelan, all of Los Angeles, Calif. Also surviving are his sister Jeanette Stribling and husband Scott; niece Kelly Barfield and husband Tim; and nephew Sam Stribling and wife Ashley. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Wyatt Dodgens, and mother, Christine Dodgens.

Because of the current COVID-19 conditions and protocols, a small, private graveside service was held for Larry on Sunday, August 30, and he was laid to rest in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Greenville, S.C.

A Celebration of Life Service for Larry will be held at a later date.

For those wishing to honor Larry's lifelong love of music, donations in his memory may be made to Songs For Kids at www.songsforkids.org/donate or mailed to 145 Nassau St NW, Suite B, Atlanta, GA 30303.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodlawn-fh.com for the Dodgens family.