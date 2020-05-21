Kristie Wicker

Body



Ms. Kristie Rondale Wicker, 48, of Milltown Road, Hartwell, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson, S.C.

She was born in Hartwell on March 13, 1972, daughter of Ronnie Dale Wicker and the late Patsy Delores Hill Wicker. She was a member of Reed Creek Baptist Church and especially enjoyed her role as "Mimi".

Survivors include her daughters: Samantha and Patric Mason of Canon and Charleen Brown and Dalton Cordell of Hartwell; parents, Ronnie Wicker and Sharleen Norton of Hartwell; brother, Chad and Brannan Wicker of Hartwell; and grandchildren: Kennedy, Westlyn, Kason, and one on the way.

Memorial services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Reed Creek Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Reed Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted and should be delivered to the church on Saturday.

Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is assisting the family of Ms. Kristie Rondale Wicker.