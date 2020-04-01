Ken Sanders

Body



Guy Kenneth Sanders, 90, of Glenn Street, Hartwell, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home.

Born on May 24, 1929 in Hartwell, Ga., he was the son of the late Guy Sanders and Willie Vickery Sanders. Mr. Sanders was a former machine operator for Newton Mills and he was a retired lab technician for BASF of Anderson, S.C. He was a member of Reed Creek Baptist Church where he was a Youth Sunday School teacher, and he was a Boy Scout leader. Mr. Sanders was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War.

Survivors include his companion and wife of 31 years, Hazel Price Findley Sanders; two sons: Clarke Sanders and Russ Sanders (Robin), all of Hartwell; one daughter, Sheryl Ann Mims of Greenville, S.C.; two step-daughters: Julie Neill of Hartwell and Brandi Valles (Jon) of Dallas, Texas; two sisters: Sara Whitworth of Jefferson, Ga. and Wilma Howard of Lawrenceville, Ga.; five grandchildren: Jay Stewart, Jim Andrews, John Andrews, Kit Sanders, and Ellie Sanders; three step-grandchildren: Russell Neill, Jessica Neill, and Caleb Weaver; five great grandchildren: Emalise Andrews, Aryssa Andrews, Ian Andrews, Logan Stewart, and Eli Stewart and his special caregiver, Jimmy Bailey. Mr. Sanders was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Melvin Sanders; and one sister, Shirley S. Shirley.

Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks.

A family graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, at the Rock Spring Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Eric Boyd and Mr. Mitch Slaton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons International Hart Co. Camp, P.O. Box 59, Hartwell, GA 30643.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.