Kelley Gaines

Mrs. Kelley Paige Cordell Gaines, 47, of Northlake Drive, Hartwell, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Oconee Memorial Hospital, Seneca, S.C.

Born on July 5, 1973 in Atlanta, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Guy Brent Cordell and Lee Tumlin Cordell. Mrs. Gaines received a Masters Degree from Liberty University and was a middle school teacher for 21 years. The last few years she taught at Hart County Middle School where she was a STEM coordinator, TSA advisor, and was named the Teacher of the Year 2019-2020. She was a travel agent for Destinations to Travel.

Kelley was passionate about her community and souls in need of Christ. She was a member of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where she was the director of the Children's Ministry, Ladies Retreat team leader, Sunday School teacher, former church staff, and assisted with the church's Video Ministry.

Survivors include her husband, Greg Gaines of the home; three daughters: Savannah Gaines, Cassidy Gaines, and Karlee Gaines, all of Hartwell; two brothers: Charlie Cordell (Julie) of McDonough, Ga., and James Thomas (Susan) of Hartwell; three sisters: Janet Perkins (Jeff) of Mansfield, Ga., Myrna McCrary (Alan) of Canon, and Vicki Meshaw of Hartwell; father and mother-in-law: Wade and Brenda Gaines of Nuberg; brother and sister-in-law: Kevin and Erin Gaines of Hartwell; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church of Bowman with the Rev. Chris Pritchett and Rev. Shane Curtis officiating. Burial was in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Kelley lived a full life flowing with love and compassion and is now in Heaven with the Savior that gave his life for her.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kelley Gaines TSA Scholarship Fund c/o Pinnacle Bank. Donations can be made at any Pinnacle Bank branch.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.