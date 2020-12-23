Body

Keith Osborne

Billy Keith Osborne, 68, of Hartwell, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at his home.

Born on November 15, 1952 in Royston, Ga., he was the son of the late Bill C. Osborne and Drucie Adams Osborne. Mr. Osborne was a retired maintenance mechanic from BASF / Shaw Industries and a member of the Reed Creek Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He also was a former member of the Reed Creek Fire Department, Hart County Touchdown and Dugout Clubs. Mr. Osborne was a former Hart County Recreation Football and Baseball Coach.

Daddy, Paw Paw, a loving husband and father, a true friend. A man of few words but spoke with wisdom and truth. Although set in his ways and stubborn at times, he was a man of true character, integrity, and well respected. He often carried our burdens and bestowed forgiveness and grace. We proudly uphold the Osborne name because of him. He leaves a legacy in which will be carried on for generations to come through his pride and joy, his seven precious grandchildren. One of the strongest men but with a tender heart. Always thankful for his blessings with a tear in his eye. He loved his family and enjoyed old cars, farming, and hunting. He was a hard worker from an early age and built a beautiful life for his beloved family. One who stuck with routine and stewed on decisions. He was a thinker. You may have even caught him talking to himself at times. Married for 40 years to his high school sweetheart he was left too soon on earth alone with a broken heart. He was ailed with a poor back right out of retirement. His dreams became a fantasy. He surrounded himself with his children and poured love and joy into his grandchildren. He grew close to his grandbabies spending time with them in our homes, at car shows, baseball games, or Christmas morning and birthdays. Paw Paw's was fun. A place to explore and get in trouble. A place to get dirty and learn new things. In the end, He trusted us to take care of him. Although difficult at times we honored his wishes. We can find peace in knowing he's a child of God, he's not in pain, and he's with the love of his life, resting in the arms of Jesus. Paw Paw is home.

Survivors include two sons: Ben Osborne and Josh Osborne (Natasha) all of Hartwell; one daughter, Regina Mize (Greg) of Royston; two brothers: Bobby Robinson and Johnny Robinson (Gail) all of Hartwell; seven grandchildren: Kylie, Bo, Karli, Stone, Slate, Skip and Scout Osborne. Mr. Osborne was preceded in death by his parents: step mother, Hytha Mae Todd Osborne; his wife, Shirley Ann Welborn Osborne and one sister, Judy Pace.

A Celebration of Keith's life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, at his home, 197 Crawfords Ferry Road, Hartwell with the Rev. Chris Pritchett and Rev. Bill Parnell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Outdoor Dream Foundation, P.O. Box 802, Anderson, SC 29622. (www.outdoordream.org)

The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.