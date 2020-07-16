Body

Karen Sweeney

Karen Ethel Hayes Sweeney, 81, of Hartwell, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center, Anderson, S.C.

Born in Waseca, Minn., she was the daughter of the late Jerry and Ethel Gooderum Hayes. Mrs. Sweeney was a former bank teller, avid quilter and a member of the Quilters of America. She was also a member of the Hartwell First United Methodist Church and the Sojourners.

Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl D. Smith of Hartwell; two brothers: Norm Hayes of Roseau, Minn. and Phil Hayes of Grand Forks, N.D.; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren also survive. Mrs. Sweeney was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald Richard "Gerry" Sweeney; a son, Glenn Raymond Sweeney and a brother, Marlin Hayes.

A memorial service celebrating Karen's life was held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9, in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell with Dr. R. Allen Stewart officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hartwell First United Methodist Church, 200 E. Howell Street, Hartwell, GA 30643.

The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.