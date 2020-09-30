Body

Julian Cheely

Julian Marcus "Mark" Cheely, age 95, passed away, Thursday, September 24, 2020.

The Clarke county native was born to the late Milton Bartow and Mattie Bridges Cheely and attended local schools. He was a United States Air Force veteran of World War II and the Korean War. Mr. Cheely retired from Pitts Commercial Refrigeration, where he installed refrigeration equipment in grocery stores. He and his wife, Lillie, lived in Hartwell for more than 20 years, before returning to Athens. While in Hartwell, they attended Cornerstone Baptist Church and were currently members of Mars Hill Baptist Church, in Watkinsville.

In addition to his parents, four brothers, Harry Durwood Cheely, Hugh Frazier Cheely, Henry Virgil Cheely and Lewis Carlton Cheely, preceded Mr. Cheely in death.

Mr. Cheely is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lillie Pinson Cheely of Athens; brother, James W. "Jack" Cheely of Newport News, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews, who knew him as, Uncle Smokey.

A graveside funeral service and burial were held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 27, in Reed Creek Baptist Church in Hartwell with the Rev. Rick Brittian and Rev. Terry Meeks officiating.

Remembrances may be made to Mars Hill Baptist Church, 2661 Mars Hill Rd, Watkinsville, GA 30677.

Bernstein Funeral Home, www.bernsteinfuneralhome.com, was in charge of arrangements.