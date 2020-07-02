Body

Judy Barnett

Mrs. Judy Walker Chapman Barnett, 68, of Woodlake Circle, Hartwell, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson, S.C.

Born on October 25, 1951 in Hartwell, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Edgar Walton Chapman and Velda Oda Phillips Chapman. Mrs. Barnett was a former para-pro and a member of the First Baptist Church of Hartwell.

Survivors include her sister, Lynn Newman (Chip) of Cordova, Tenn.; nephew, Kyle Newman (Anna) and their children: Mason, Hatcher, and Jace; and niece, Gracie Ruben (Alex) and their child, Ava Grace. Mrs. Barnett is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Wayne Terry Barnett.

Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks.

Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at the Nancy Hart Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 270 Peachtree St., Suite 1040, Atlanta, GA 30303, or donate through their website at www.kindey.org/support.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.