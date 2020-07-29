Body

Johnny Starrett

John David "Johnny" Starrett, Sr., 66, of Hart Terrace, Hartwell, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Sacred Heart Hospital, Lavonia.

Born on January 10, 1954 in Elberton, Ga., he was the son of the late Hugh Thomas Starrett and Arlean Shaw Starrett. He was retired from the Tenneco Automotive plant and was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Starrett loved coaching youth football and baseball. He was also a member of the Hartwell Golf Club and was an avid Hart County Bulldog and Georgia Bulldog fan.

Survivors include his son, John David Starrett, Jr. (René); daughter, Tonya Starrett Teel (Jaye); brother, Dennis Starrett; four grandchildren: Kaitlyn Sanders, Noah Sanders, Jackson Starrett, and Tinsley Starrett; two step-grandchildren: Madison Teel and Dylan Teel; and one niece, Jantzen Starrett Carter.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 27, at the Nancy Hart Memorial Park with the Rev. Eddie Adams officiating.

Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the Hart Co. Dugout Club, 216 Ridgewood Lane, Hartwell, GA 30643 or the Lake Hartwell Touchdown Club, 370 Westwood Circle, Hartwell, GA 30643.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.