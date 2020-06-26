Body

John William Teasley

John W. (Bill) Teasley, 80, of Hartwell, Ga., husband of 56 years to Anneliese (Anne) Teasley, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home in Clearwater, Fla. A memorial service was held on June 14, at Veterans Funeral Care, in Clearwater. He fought a brief, but courageous battle with cancer.

Bill was born on June 5, 1940, son of the late Clayte C. Teasley, and Edith Kay Teasley. He was a graduate of Hart County High School, and received his Bachelor's degree at Saint Leo College, Florida.

Bill joined the Armed Forces in 1959, and retired from the Army after 20 years of service. During that time, he served in the Vietnam War, spent one year in Korea, and two tours in Germany. Starting in 1980, Bill worked for the Department of Defense, Civil Service, in Atlanta, Ga. for 20 years.

He will be missed by his wife, Anne Teasley; children: Denise Teasley Seibert, son-in-law Kenneth Seibert of Palm Harbor, Fla., Christopher Teasley of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren Paige, Emerson, Aly, and Katie; sister Lucy Faith Jordan, brother-in-law Charles Jordan of Eastanollee, Ga., brother Jerry Darnell Teasley, sister-in-law Betty Thrasher Teasley of Hartwell, sisters-in-law Ruth Teasley, and Jane Teasley Veal of Hartwell, and many nieces and nephews and their families who loved him, and who he loved in return.