Joanne Brooks

Mrs. Joanne Moorhead Brooks, 85, of Hartwell, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 peacefully at her home.

Born on January 16, 1935 in Hart County, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Walter Moorhead and Floy Holbrook Moorhead. Mrs. Brooks was employed for 22 years by the Hart County Board of Education until her retirement in 1996. She was a faithful, lifelong member of Cross Roads Baptist Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and friend.

She is survived by a son, David Brooks (Sheryl) of Hartwell; a brother, Dan Moorhead (Janet) of Canon; a grandson, Connor Brooks; a granddaughter, Madelyn Brooks; a nephew, Brooks Moorhead (Jessica); a great niece, Eva Moorhead; and a great nephew, Daniel Moorhead. Mrs. Brooks was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: Howard Williams and Beverly "Dick" Brooks; and an infant brother, Billy Moorhead

Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks.

Joanne will lie in state at the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday for anyone to come by and pay their respects. Also anyone can leave their condolences and best wishes on Joanne's tribute page by going to www.stricklandfh.com.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 6, at the Cross Roads Baptist Church with the Rev. Sean Payne and Rev. Ben Coleman officiating. Burial will be in the Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery. Everyone will be asked to practice Social Distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cross Roads Baptist Church Family Life Center Fund, 3636 Lavonia Hwy, Hartwell, GA 30643.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements.