Joan Waddell

Joan Maureen (Blanke) Waddell, age 71, of Lavonia, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at AnMed Health in Anderson, S.C.

Born August 18, 1948, in Bronx, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Maureen (Clifford) Blanke. Prior to retirement, she operated a catering business for weddings. She was a Catholic by faith and attended services at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Hartwell.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Waddell, Jr.; son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Jessica Waddell; daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Patrick Kennedy; grandchildren: Kaleb Waddell and Austin Waddell; and sister, Eileen Woddward. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son; son, Christopher Waddell; grandson, Andrew Kennedy; and brother, Jimi Blanke.

Joan will be cremated in accordance with her request. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Scottish Rite Children's Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.