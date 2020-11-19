Body

Joan Jerrum

Joan Flint Jerrum, 87, of Brown Circle, Hartwell, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at Fleetwood Health & Rehab in Easley, S.C.

Born on September 8, 1933 in Peterborough, England, she was the daughter of the late George Flint and Dorothy Rogers Flint. Mrs. Jerrum was a former homemaker. She was an avid photographer and loved to quilt.

Survivors include her two sons: Phil MacWilkinson of Hartwell and Nigel MacWilkinson of Jupiter, Fla.; five grandchildren: Amy, Kelly, Chad, Katie and Jessica; and other relatives in England. Mrs. Jerrum is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Peter Jerrum.

Mrs. Jerrum wished to be cremated and a gathering for family and friends to celebrate Joan's life will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, at the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell.

The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements.