Jimmy Ethridge

Jimmy Dale Ethridge, 71, of Anderson, S.C., passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his residence in Ft. Walton Beach, Fla..

Born October 20, 1948 in Hartwell, Ga., he was the son of the late Joe Harley Ethridge and Belle Hembree Ethridge. He was married to the late Terri Ethridge.

Jimmy was a veteran of the United States Army. He served two tours in Vietnam and received the Purple Heart. He was a local business owner in Anderson until his retirement in 2005. He and his wife, Terri, then moved to Panama Beach, Fla., where they lived until her passing in 2010. Jimmy enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors and especially loved fishing.

He is survived by his children, Jeremy, Kevin, Sonya, Shane, Billy and Mike; brothers, Doyle and Loyde; sisters, Ruth and Joyce; and nine grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Billy and sister, Lila.

A graveside service with military honors was held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 10, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with the Rev. Dwight Greene officiating.

