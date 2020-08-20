Body

"Jim" Neil

James F. "Jim" Neil, 82, of Hartwell, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 while fishing on Lake Hartwell.

Born on May 15, 1938 in Boomer, W.Va., he was the son of the late Fred Neil and Anna Gray Neil. Mr. Neil was a graduate of WVU and a retired plant manager for Elkem Metals. He was a member of the Hartwell Bass Club, Hartwell First United Methodist Church and the Joyful Holland Sunday School Class.

Survivors include his wife, Jane C. Neil; a son, Todd Neil of Muscle Shoals, Ala.; a daughter, Barbara Whiteside (Hal) of Suwanee, Ga.; a step-son, Steve Clausen (Jenny) of Williamson, Ga.; a step-daughter, Mary Clausen Noland (Mike) of Hoschton, Ga.; a brother, Bill Neil of Montgomery W.Va.; eight grandchildren: Zach Whiteside, Meghan Neil, Abby Neil, Chad Wilson, Amber Albertson, Jessica Glasco, Amanda Harris and Brandon Clausen; two great-grandchildren also survive. Mr. Neil was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Sandra Lenore Neil and a step-daughter, Jennifer Clausen Wilson.

A memorial service celebrating Jim's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Hartwell First United Methodist Lake Lot, Elrod Ferry Road, Hartwell with Dr. R. Allen Stewart officiating.

Everyone is asked to come casually dressed, practice Social Distancing, wear a mask when less than 6 feet apart and please bring a lawn chair. Anyone is welcome to also come by boat. The family will receive friends after the service with a lite lunch provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hartwell First United Methodist Church, 200 E. Howell Street, Hartwell, GA 30643.

