Jessie Bridges

Jessie Boyd Bridges, Jr., 72, of Murrayville passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an extended illness.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. Danny Jones officiating. Interment was in the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Born on September 16, 1947 in Abbeville, S.C., he was the son of the late Jessie Boyd Bridges, Sr. and the late Corrine Hilley Bridges. He was retired from Anixter where he was a technician. He was a member of Northlake Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Bridges was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in- law, James and Mary Hembree; brother-in-law, Paul Eddy and nephew, Grant Spears.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Bridges of Murrayville; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Julia Bridges of Lakeland, Ga.; grandchildren, Cheyenne Bridges, Audrey Bridges both of Lakeland; sister and brother-in-law, Dianne and Jimmy Spears of Hartwell, Ga.; sister-in- law, Leotis Eddy of Dahlonega, Ga.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dean and Sherrie Rowland of Gray, Ga.; nephews, Greg Spears of Hartwell, Ryan Eddy of Athens, Ga.; niece, Reagan Rowland of Gray and great niece Landree Eddy of Athens, Ga.

The family would like to thank Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice for their exceptional care of Mr. Bridges.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make donations to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131 or to Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, 2150 Limestone Parkway, Suite 222, Gainesville, GA 30501.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 was in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com

This announcement courtesy of the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell.