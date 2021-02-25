Body

Jerry Wicker

Jerry Wicker, 73, of Hartwell, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at his home.

Born on June 28, 1947 in Hartwell, he was the son of the late James M. Wicker and Ethel Faye Isom Wicker. Mr. Wicker was the owner/operator of Wicker Wrecker Service. He was a member of the Oak Bower Baptist Church where he was a lay speaker, Deacon, Trustee, and Sunday School teacher. He was also a member of the Hart County Camp of Gideons International.

Survivors include his three daughters: Teresa Phillips (Larry) of Hartwell, Ellen Vaught (Paul) of Chesterfield, Va. and Vickie Johnson (Marc) of Hartwell; two brothers: James Harold Wicker and Ronnie Wicker, both of Hartwell; one sister, Sara Fowler of Hartwell; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Mr. Wicker was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia "Jenny" Allen Wicker; a granddaughter, Crystal Johnson; a son-in-law, Curt Johnson and a brother, Terry Wicker.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, in the Oak Bower Baptist Church with the Rev. Tommy Cleveland officiating. Burial was in the Nancy Hart Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the Oak Bower Baptist Church Building Fund, 1589 Old 29 Hwy., Hartwell, GA 30643.

