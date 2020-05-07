Jeff Carter

Body



Jeffrey Marion Carter, 75, of Hartwell, Ga., passed away at his home May 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Thelma McMullan Carter and Willie P. Carter, Sr., and his brother William P. Carter, Jr. He is survived by his nephews: David Carter, Stewart Carter (Rose) and special friend Melanie Michael.

Mr. Carter was a General Superintendent and Field Engineer for 27 years in commercial construction. His work covered the eastern seaboard, starting with his first job in Hartwell, for the Bell company on Bowman Road. He specialized in tilt-up construction and held several records for erecting buildings throughout the Southeastern United States in record time. He was a member of the Association of General Contracting and performed tilt-up seminars at the World of Concrete. He was an NRA instructor for firearms and a member of the Elbert Co. Gun Club for many years.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Merchant Marines, Mr. Carter served on board destroyers in the U.S. Navy and merchant ships in the Merchant Marines. He was a lifetime member of both the Tin Can Sailors and the USS Bache Association DD 470, attending reunions for the USS Bache DD 470 regularly.

Mr. Carter wished to be cremated and no services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, Mr. Carter requested donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. www.woundedwarriorproject.org

