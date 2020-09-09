Body

Jeff Bartlett

Jeffery Clyde "Jeff" Bartlett, 64, of Liberty Hill Road, Hartwell, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home.

Born on September 13, 1955 in Royston, Ga., he was the son of the late Robert S. Bartlett and Annie Dean Carnes Bartlett. Mr. Bartlett was a graduate of Hart County High School, Class of 1974, and of North Georgia Vocational School and the former technical communication supervisor for Comcast for 31 years. Jeff was also a member of the Bethesda United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Billy Brown Sunday School class and the chairman of the administrative board. He was also a member of the Nancy Hart Masonic Lodge #690.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia "Patsy" LaRose Medlin Bartlett; son, Nathan Bartlett (Kate) of Watkinsville, Ga.; daughter, Medley McIntosh (Aaron) of Dewy Rose; two brothers: Doug Bartlett (Janice) of Janesville, WI and Skipper Wainwright of Texas; and three grandchildren: Grady Bartlett, Bailey Bartlett, and Brinley Bartlett. Mr. Bartlett was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, David Bartlett.

Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, in the Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Michele May and Rev. Bryce Behnke officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethesda United Methodist Church, 433 Bethesda Church Road, Hartwell, GA 30643.

A message from the family: "'Big Daddy', Jeff Bartlett, the best man and dad we could ever ask for. All of his teaching moments, having a plan and working the plan, working smarter not harder, and doing things with a purpose. Our favorite coach, who can fix or build anything he put his mind to...and now with YouTube, he could do even more. But more importantly, his unwavering love and support for his family...especially his grandkids who he cherishes so much. He checks all of the boxes for what a husband, dad, and grandad is supposed to do. We love you very much and thank you for everything."

