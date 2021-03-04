Body

Jeanette Carnes

Myrtle Jeanette Stephens Carnes, 87, of Royston, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021, at the St. Mary's Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia.

Mrs. Carnes was born in Royston, on December 22, 1933, the daughter of the late Lonnie Reed Stephens and the late Susie Cromer Stephens. She was a nurses' aide having worked at Hart Care Center and was of the Holiness faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her his husband, Frank D. Carnes; and all of her brothers and sisters.

Survivors include sons, Ronnie Carnes of Royston, Tommy Carnes of Lavonia and Bennie Carnes of Royston; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, in the Rose Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Cory Pulliam officiating.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston was in charge of arrangements.