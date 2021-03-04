Body

Jean Adams

Bonnie Jean Segars Adams, 60, of Dewy Rose, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at her home.

Mrs. Adams was born in Hartwell, on June 29, 1960, daughter of the late Thomas Howard Segars and the late Bonnie Clarice Brown Segars. She was a line worker having worked at Tenneco Automotive and attended Bowman Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Parker Adams, Jr.; and brother, Eddie Segars.

Survivors include her son, Parker Adams of Elberton; brother, Shannon Segars of Bowman; and sisters, Becky Crawford of Boiling Springs, S.C. and Robin Webb of Bowman.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 4, in the Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Andy Buchanan.

