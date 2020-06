Body

Janie Bond, 70, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., died June 20, 2020. A celebration of life/visitation will be held from Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m. outdoors to facilitate social distancing at The Farm, 3722 Shady Lane, Murfreesboro, Tenn. A service will be held in Georgia at a later date. Announcement courtesy of Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia.