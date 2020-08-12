Body

Janice Head

Ms. Janice Lynette Millsap Head, age 71, of Thornton Street in Hartwell, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

She was born October 17, 1948 in Atlanta to the late Virgil Benjamin Millsap and Jewell Wynell Smith Millsap. Janice retired as a department manager with Walmart of Hartwell. She was a member of Hartwell First Baptist Church.

She is survived by a son, Ronnie (Michele) Head, Jr., of Columbia, S.C.; and daughter, Alisha Mitchell of Hartwell, Ga.; brother, Larry (Sherry) Millsap of Dacula, Ga.; sister-in-law, Barbara Mewborn and brother-in-law, Rev. Tom Mewborn; grandchildren, Jake Mitchell, Zachary Head and Aaron Head along with many family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carole Lovelace.

The family will host a memorial service at a later date with burial to be at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Bowman, Ga.

Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell will be serving the family.

An online guest registry is available by visiting www.coileandhallfd.com.