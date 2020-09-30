Body

Jan Herring

Mrs. Jan Rowland Herring, 83, of Gloria Drive, Hartwell, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Hart Care Center.

Born on August 3, 1937 in Hartwell, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Rowland and Lucy Snow Rowland. Mrs. Herring was formerly employed at Hart County High School and was a retired Licensed Life Insurance Agent, working many years for Carolina Life, Southland Life and Life of Georgia. She was also a seamstress and a member of the Milltown Baptist Church, where she sang in the Choir.

Survivors include a grandson, Nick Cantrell of Blairsville Ga.; a brother, Harry Rowland of Hartwell; two sisters: Patricia R. Harbin of Fountain Inn, S.C. and Grace R. Smith of Anderson, S.C.; several nieces and nephews also survive. Mrs. Herring was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glen A. Herring; her son, Jeff Herring; her daughter, Kim Herring Cantrell; a granddaughter, Morgan Cantrell Waters; a brother, Clay Rowland and a sister, Modena R. Dyar.

A gathering for family and friends to celebrate Jan's life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 3, at the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Milltown Baptist Church, C/O Brenda Chitwood, 151 Fleming Circle, Hartwell, GA 30643, or to the charity of one's choice.

The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.