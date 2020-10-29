Body

Jamie Thornton

Jamie Edmond Thornton, 94, of Old Middleton Road, Elberton, Ga., husband of 74 years to Elsie Irael Martin Thornton, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Elbert Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Elberton, on June 17, 1926, son of the late Jamie Bowman Thornton and Mary Rebecca Todd Thornton, and was a U.S. Army Veteran having served during WWII. Mr. Thornton had been a member of Middleton United Methodist Church since 1941, and served in various positions there throughout his life. He worked for many years at Elberton Silk Mill as a weaver and loom fixer, and will be most remembered as a School Bus Driver at Elbert County School District. Mr. Thornton was a member of Philomathea Masonic Lodge #25 for over 50 years.

Survivors, in addition to his wife Elsie, include his children: Joe and Gail Thornton of Starr, S.C., and Barbara and Richard McIntosh of Hartwell, Ga.; siblings: Brenda and Johnny Rice of Elberton, and Jane Nichols of Anderson, S.C.; grandchildren: Stephen Thornton and Tracy Maxwell of Albuquerque, NM, Shannon and Allen Lovell of Social Circle, Ga., Parker and Joy Thornton of Anderson, Chad and Lisa McIntosh of Hartwell, and Lydia Martin of Starr, S.C. 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Jamie Edmond Thornton, Jr.; and siblings: Alice Nichols, Wilma McGee, Marion Hosea, Clyde Thornton, David Thornton, and John Thornton.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, in the Middleton United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. John Moore officiating.

Contributions may be made in Mr. Thornton's memory to Middleton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 660, Elberton, GA 30635.

