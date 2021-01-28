Body

James W. Baylor

James W. Baylor, 75, of Hartwell, formerly of Florence, S.C., husband of Sharon Bresler Baylor of 35 years, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospice House in Athens.

Mr. Baylor was born in Georgetown, S.C. to the late William C. Baylor and Carrie Poston Baylor. He was of the Baptist faith and retired from years as a superintendent in the underground utilities industry. He was a veteran of the United States Army Vietnam Era.

He is survived by his spouse; children: Jamie Baylor (Lora) of Florence, S.C., Tia Hyman (Richie) of Florence, S.C., step-daughter, Trudy Brock (Terry) of Royston; step-son, Dave Goossens (Janet) of Elberton; grandchildren: Xakarey Baylor (Marie), Christin Baylor, Hayley Inman, Zane Inman, Danny Rieckenberg, Corbin Williamson, Nick Bray, Blake Alford and Suzanne Goossens; great-grandchildren: Ethan Bray, Landon Bray, Dixie Alford, Deacon Alford, and Cade Brock; sister, Sadie White and special nephew, Darrell Collins of Sebastian, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Baylor (Emily); sister, Alnor Collins (Johnny); sister, Lena Mae Blakely (James) and brother-in-law, Sidney White. The family would like to acknowledge St. Mary's Hospice House staff for their care and compassion.

Memorial services were held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, in the Coile and Hall Funeral Directors Chapel, 333 E. Johnson St. Hartwell, with the Rev. Jason Webb officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. FL 17, Chicago, IL, 60601.

The family has entrusted Coile and Hall Funeral Directors in Hartwell to arrange his services.