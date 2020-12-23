Body

James Hendrick

James Marion Hendrick, 70, of Ridgewood Lane, Hartwell, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.

Born on September 7, 1950 in Elberton, Ga., he was the son of the late Marion B. Hendrick and Thelma Gaines Hendrick. Mr. Hendrick was a former plant supervisor for BASF of Hartwell, and he was a member of Oak Bower Baptist Church. He was also an avid supporter of the Hart County Little League as a coach and umpire, and he was a former member of the Hart County Recreation Advisory Board. James was a U.S. Army Vietnam War Veteran.

Survivors include his son, Steven Hendrick (Kathleen) of Statesboro, Ga.; daughter, Missy Dombrowsky (Joe) of Hartwell; three brothers: Dean Hendrick (Patsy) of Royston, J.T. Hendrick of Dewy Rose, and Bobby Hendrick (Beth) of Dewy Rose; five grandchildren: Jake Dombrowsky, Zach Dombrowsky, Willow Hendrick, Piper Hendrick, Clover Hendrick; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Hendrick was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Wanda Crittendon Hendrick.

The family chose to have a memorial service celebrating the lives of both James and Wanda at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 19, in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell with the Rev. Tommy Cleveland officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hart Co. Dugout Club, c/o Christy Tallent, 5355 Reed Creek Hwy., Hartwell, GA 30643 or Oak Bower Baptist Church Children's Ministry, 1589 Old 29 Hwy., Hartwell, GA 30643.

The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.