Jackie Howell

Body



Mrs. Jacqueline "Jackie" Parker Howell, 73, of Calhoun Falls Highway, Elberton, wife of Lonnie Lee Howell, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Howell was born in McRae on August 13, 1946, daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Parker and Madie Yawn Parker. She was a seamstress having worked at Bellcraft Manufacturing Company, and also worked as a General Manager at Days Inn and Video Warehouse. Jackie was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church and enjoyed visiting and bringing joy to nursing home residents on Sunday afternoons. She always lived life to the fullest and loved her family more than anything. Jackie enjoyed cruises, working in her flower gardens, and was an excellent cook.

Survivors include her husband, Lonnie, of the residence; children: Myra Zollner of Elberton, Melissa Stone of Hartwell, Michelle Stone Adams and Chad of Bowman, Jerry A. Rowland, Jr. and Sheri of North Carolina, Julie Howell Wheeler and Robert of Elberton, and Jody Howell of Central, S.C.; siblings: Curtis and Patricia Parker of Winterville, Denver and Sharrell Parker of Elberton, and Patricia and Jack Wardlaw of Anderson, S.C.; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Danny Parker and Carl Parker.

Memorial services celebrating her life were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, at Woodlawn United Methodist Church with the Rev. Curtis Parker and the Rev. John Moore officiating.

Contributions may be made in her memory to T.J. & Friends Foundation, PO Box 6161, Elberton, GA 30635.

Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton was in charge of arrangements.